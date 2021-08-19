Two dead, 20 missing as search continues for people trapped by flooding in western NC

Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.

The identities of the two dead have not been released.

Both were found overnight and the bodies were sent to a medical examiner for identification, according to a news release from Haywood County Emergency Services.

At least 500 families have been displaced in the county, including some who lived in mobile homes that were swept away, officials said.

“Over 200 searchers set off today on missions to continue searching home to home along the Pigeon River, clearing areas and making preliminary assessments of damage,” the county said.

“Ground, aerial (drone), and swift water rescue teams are continuing intensive search efforts today.”

The number of missing dropped by 15 overnight after “several people were determined to be safe and reunited with their families.”

County officials report their efforts to find people are hampered by “significant damage to roads and bridges, especially in Cruso, with at least 10-15 bridges damaged or destroyed.”

County officials reported Wednesday that homes and entire mobile home parks had been destroyed by the fast-riding water.

Videos posted on social media showed vehicles and sheds floating away and mobile homes surrounded by fast moving rivers of water.

Traffic on U.S. 276 is now restricted to LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY. Haywood County sheriff office will be verifying resident identification at the intersection with N.C. 110. #Fred @ncwx pic.twitter.com/oT03GbrwxL — NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) August 18, 2021

Cheri Mincey told WLOS that she was inside her mobile home as it was picked up by water and carried three blocks — into the side of a tree.

“All of a sudden, I’m floating! I don’t have a steering wheel, I don’t have a brake, I don’t have anything to control it,” Mincey told the station. “I called 911 and the rescue people told me to get on the highest piece of furniture I could find and to stay there until they could get somebody to rescue me.”

Nearly a dozen people are staying in an emergency shelter, officials said.

The flooding was caused Tuesday by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday and noted both Haywood and Transylvania counties “were especially hard hit,” with as much as a foot of rain.

“Unconfirmed reports” in some communities put water levels at “3 to 7 feet higher than their previous high watermark,” Cooper said at a Wednesday press conference.

There were 98 rescues during the storm, Cooper said.

Cell service was out in the county, and there are “widespread water outages” due to waterline breaks and the Canton water plant going offline.

Views from the air provide a different perspective of the damage #Fred caused with its water. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/fLhoLvwHla — NCDOT Western Mts (@NCDOT_Westmtn) August 19, 2021

