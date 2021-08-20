Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

North Carolina

Two dead in fiery plane crash after flight departs NC regional airport, officials say

Two people died in a plane crash leaving Anson County Airport in Wadesboro, North Carolina, on Friday, according to Anson County Emergency Services.
Two people died in a plane crash leaving Anson County Airport in Wadesboro, North Carolina, on Friday, according to Anson County Emergency Services. Anson County Emergency Services

A single-engine airplane crashed leaving Anson County Airport in North Carolina on Friday, killing two people on board, officials said.

The plane crashed around 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area north of Wadesboro, about an hour southeast of Charlotte, according to Anson County Emergency Services.

“The aircraft caught fire and completely burnt,” officials said in a Facebook post. “There were no survivors.”

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement to McClatchy News that two people were on board the Piper PA-24.

Anson County Emergency Services did not release their names until family could be notified.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Airport Manager Rex Edwards told The Anson Record the pair had stopped to refuel and “didn’t mention any problems when they were coming in to land.”

An employee who witnessed the crash said it appeared as though they were trying to turn around before losing control, the newspaper reported.

N.C. State Trooper Ray Pierce said the plane cleared one set of trees “before dropping into another group of trees and bursting into flames,” WSOC reported.

Screenshot 2021-08-20 152834.jpg
Officials said the plane crashed in a wooded area near Anson County Airport. Screengrab from WBTV video
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Video footage of the crash site taken by WBTV appears to show pieces of the plane caught in treetops.

Officials said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler
Hayley Fowler is a reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking and real-time news across North and South Carolina. She has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and previously worked as a legal reporter in New York City before joining the Observer in 2019.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Medical examiner: Illinois man visiting park killed by bear

August 20, 2021 4:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service