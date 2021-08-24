Trucker relies on ‘lucky number’ when buying NC lottery ticket — and it left him dancing

Truck driver checked his North Carolina lottery ticket — and the prize left him dancing.

Henry Ford busted a move after learning he scored a $100,000 jackpot prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday.

Ford celebrated the big win after he said the Carolina Keno game caught his eye at the Pop Shoppe convenience store in Greensboro.

“For some reason, Keno kept staring at me,” Ford said in a news release. “Something just told me to play Keno.”

So, Ford decided to buy a $20 ticket and relied on his “lucky number,” eight. While making his picks, he chose a ticket with eight numbers that he wanted to match.

“Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers, or spots, you play and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for,” the lottery said in its news release. “Players can also add a multiplier to their ticket and increase prizes up to 10 times the win.”

After a recent drawing, officials said Ford discovered he matched enough numbers to win.

“I started dancing,” Ford told the N.C. Education Lottery. “And the rest is history.”

Ford, who lives in the Stokes County town of Walnut Cove, kept $70,753 after taxes. He plans to put his prize money toward his bills, officials said.

It’s not the first time a North Carolina lottery player has made a celebratory move after scoring a windfall.

In October, a bus driver started shouting on the roadside after she won $200,000, McClatchy News reported.

And in July 2020, a military member said he “might do a little dance” after a jackpot prize hit his bank account.