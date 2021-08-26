$5 lottery ticket scores NC man a Corvette, loads of cash and plenty of tears

A Rowan County man broke out in tears after a $5 scratch-off ticket landed him a Corvette and enough cash to pay off bills and buy a new home for him and his wife, NC lottery officials said Thursday.

Randy Harrington of Salisbury bought the winning ticket at a Kangaroo Express on Copperfield Boulevard in Concord, along with two other tickets he took home to his wife, according to a lottery news release.

The ticket won him a Corvette Stingray and $100,000 cash, officials said.

“Unbelievable,” Harrington said when he claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

When he took the tickets home from the convenience store, he said, his wife thought the tickets hadn’t won anything.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“She said, ‘All this thing says is ‘Corvette,’ and I said, ‘Well, the whole ticket is about a Corvette,’” Harrington told lottery officials with a laugh. “And she said, ‘Well, we didn’t win.’ And I looked at it, and we had won. I was in tears. It just floored us both.”

After taxes, Harrington took home $70,751, according to the lottery.

“We’re going to pay off all of our bills, that’s the main thing,” he said.

The couple also plan to buy a new trailer with the rest of the earnings, he said.

The Corvette & Cash scratch-off game began in July with four top prizes of a Corvette Stingray plus $100,000 cash.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Besides the $100,000, winners can choose a 2021 Corvette Stingray model, or a current available model, and pick their favorite options, with a total sports car value up to $109,600, lottery officials said.

Harrington said he’s considering either a red or blue Corvette Stingray.

One top prize remains in the game.

“A fifth Corvette plus $100,000 will be the grand prize in a second-chance drawing offered as part of the new game,” according to the release “All Corvette & Cash tickets can be entered into the drawing. The date of the drawing has not been set.”