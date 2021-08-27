Blue Ridge Parkway dam failure turned scenic lake into mud puddle. Cause investigated

The failure of the dam at 47-acre Price Lake on the Blue Ridge Parkway caused water to drain into nearby streams. Blue Ridge Parkway photo

A popular section of the Blue Ridge Parkway will close Friday for an investigation into what caused the Price Lake Dam near Blowing Rock to fail during intense rain last week.

The failure caused 47-acre Price Lake to drain into nearby streams. It is now 15 feet below normal and largely a mud puddle, photos show.

It happened as remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dropped up to a foot of rain on parts of the North Carolina mountains, causing severe flooding and landslides.

National Park Service officials say their inspection of the dam was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday and last at least five hours. The parkway will close at Milepost 297 “to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians,” according to a news release.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If officials can repair the dam Friday, it is expected to take two weeks for “water levels to return to normal.”

“The lake will remain closed to all uses, including fishing, boating, and all other activities, while lake levels are restored,” the parkway said.

“An area closure is in effect at the lake, and violations of this closure can result in fines. A variety of hazards can be found on the lake bed which create a dangerous situation for anyone who enters the lake. The public’s cooperation with these closures is important to personal safety as well as the protection of Parkway resources.”

If the inspectors learn the damage is worse than expected, “an extended closure period is anticipated,” the park service said.

Price Lake Dam was built in 1958 and the site is a popular spot for “kayaking and canoeing, fishing, hiking around the edge, or driving across the dam,” according to the Blue Ridge Parkway website.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The parkway closed in multiple areas last week after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred hit North Carolina on Aug 16-17. Five people died in Haywood County and hundreds of families were displaced by flooding, McClatchy News reported.

Fallen trees, mud slides and rock slides were reported on the North Carolina leg of the 469-mile parkway. The debris has since been cleared and those sections reopened, with the exception of Price Lake, the park service reports.