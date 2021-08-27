Three children missing in North Carolina, sheriff’s office says. Have you seen them?

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office photo

Three children between the ages of 6 and 10 have disappeared in western North Carolina and it is suspected they are with an adult who is not their legal guardian, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The siblings were last seen Thursday in a neighborhood south of Forest City in Rutherford County, the department said in a news release. The rural community of single family homes is about 65 miles west of uptown Charlotte.

The three children — two boys and a girl — missing are: Nicholas Hunt, 6; Nathan Hutchins, 7, and Neveah Hutchins, 10.

“The children were last seen with Brandi Hutchins on Morningstar Lake Road,” officials said.

Investigators did not say what relationship if any Hutchins, 28, has to the three children. She was described as a white, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with auburn hair and green eyes.

Details were not released on how the four might be traveling or a possible destination.

“If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these person, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911,” officials said.