North Carolina
North Carolina high school on lockdown after shooting on campus, cops say
A high school in central North Carolina is on lockdown after a shooting Wednesday, according to police.
The shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School in a residential neighborhood of Winston-Salem, police said in a tweet just after 1 p.m. Mount Tabor is about 83 miles northeast of Charlotte.
Law enforcement secured the campus and were “doing everything possible to keep students safe,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
In an update, the sheriff said students were being taken to Robinhood Family YMCA to be picked up.
“Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages,” the statement reads.
The Winston-Salem Police Department had urged parents of students at Mount Tabor High School not to come to the school. In a statement, the city said staging for student pickup is at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Peace Haven Road.
Photos shared on social media show a barrage of law enforcement outside the school just before 12:30 p.m.
Dispatchers said a school resource officer called for law enforcement just after 12 p.m., WXII reported. At least one person was shot, deputies told the TV station, and it wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter is in custody.
Frantazia Hines said she heard “multiple gunshots” while speaking on the phone with her sister at Mount Tabor High School, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. About 1,500 students attend Mount Tabor High.
It’s the second shooting this week at a North Carolina high school after a student was injured Monday in Wilmington.
Comments