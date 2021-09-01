North Carolina high school on lockdown after shooting on campus, cops say

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is on lockdown after a shooting on campus, according to local law enforcement. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A high school in central North Carolina is on lockdown after a shooting Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School in a residential neighborhood of Winston-Salem, police said in a tweet just after 1 p.m. Mount Tabor is about 83 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Law enforcement secured the campus and were “doing everything possible to keep students safe,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

In an update, the sheriff said students were being taken to Robinhood Family YMCA to be picked up.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages,” the statement reads.

The Winston-Salem Police Department had urged parents of students at Mount Tabor High School not to come to the school. In a statement, the city said staging for student pickup is at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Peace Haven Road.

Photos shared on social media show a barrage of law enforcement outside the school just before 12:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said a school resource officer called for law enforcement just after 12 p.m., WXII reported. At least one person was shot, deputies told the TV station, and it wasn’t immediately clear if the shooter is in custody.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

BREAKING: We do not have any details confirmed. Police and other first responders are on Petree Road, at Mount Tabor High School.



We have seen police, an ambulance, sheriff deputies and fire department. Parents are here, too. @WXII pic.twitter.com/QblwfLZ7FA — WXII Lee Anne Denyer (@WXIILeeAnne) September 1, 2021

Frantazia Hines said she heard “multiple gunshots” while speaking on the phone with her sister at Mount Tabor High School, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. About 1,500 students attend Mount Tabor High.

It’s the second shooting this week at a North Carolina high school after a student was injured Monday in Wilmington.