Kayakers save boy struggling off NC beach — but can’t rescue dad who went in after him

A dad died after trying to save his son from a current pulling him out at a North Carolina beach over the weekend, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A dad died over the weekend while trying to save his son from a strong current off a North Carolina beach.

The family, from Hickory, North Carolina, was fishing off the South End of Wrightsville Beach near the jetty on Saturday morning when the “juvenile son” went into the ocean and started struggling against a current that was pulling him away from the shore, according to a news release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department.

His father, Bhou Soutthivong, went in after him, police said. But “he too became distressed.”

Nearby kayakers and a charter boat crew saw the “two struggling and yelling for help” and tried to save them.

One of the kayakers was able to pull the son from the water — but they were unable to get to Soutthivong, police said. Soutthivong was eventually pulled onto the charter boat, where he was given CPR on the way to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, police said.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Crews with the Coast Guard and Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue and EMS then continued CPR for about 45 minutes, police said. But Soutthivong was pronounced dead at 11:28 a.m.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family as they deal with this tragic event,” police said. “We would like to thank all those that helped with this incident.

No other information about the incident was released, and police would not comment on the age of the son or his father.

Wrightsville Beach is in southeastern North Carolina, near Wilmington.

It’s unclear if there was a rip current risk over the weekend at Wrightsville Beach.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Officials have warned that Hurricane Larry could cause dangerous surf conditions along the North Carolina coast this week — including large swells and life-threatening rip currents. Most of the state’s coast was under a high risk of rip currents Wednesday, meaning they are likely and that the water is unsafe for even the strongest swimmers.

“Pay attention to posted flags and follow the guidance of lifeguards and other local beach officials,” the National Weather Service’s Wilmington Office said.