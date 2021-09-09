Charlotte Observer Logo
‘Unforgettable ride’: What to expect when Carowinds opens its monster-sized feature

Monster Trucks will be on display at Carowinds Sept. 11-Oct. 10.
Monster Trucks will be on display at Carowinds Sept. 11-Oct. 10. CAROWINDS
FORT MILL, SC

A new feature at Carowinds is certain to take visitors on a full-throttle ride.

The theme park will partner with world-famous Monster Jam monster truck tour to open the Monster Jam Thunder Alley, according to the park. And it’s free with park admission.

The event is open from Saturday through Oct. 10.

Some of Monster Jam’s most popular monster trucks like Mac-D will be displayed, and park visitors can see them close up and snap pictures, Carowinds spokeswoman Lisa Stryker said.

Monster Jam drivers will be at the attraction each weekend. A calendar of who is appearing and when is online at carowinds.com.

Guests can also take an “unforgettable ride” in either the Grave Digger or Megalodon Monster Jam trucks, Stryker said.

The massive trucks are typically 10.5 feet high and 17 feet long, according to Monster Jam’s website.

Thunder Alley also includes interactive Monster Jam Garage and Pit Stop Play Area.

“We’re already seeing a lot of excitement from our guests on social media, and we can’t wait to open it,” Stryker said.

The 400-acre amusement park, owned by Cedar Fair in Ohio, straddles North and South Carolina in Charlotte and Fort Mill, respectively.

Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins works for the Herald in partnership with Report For America. She covers Chester County, the Catawba Indian Nation and general assignments. Tobie graduated from the University of Florida and has won a regional Murrow Award as well as awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Society of News Editors.
