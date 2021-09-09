‘Unforgettable ride’: What to expect when Carowinds opens its monster-sized feature

Monster Trucks will be on display at Carowinds Sept. 11-Oct. 10. CAROWINDS

A new feature at Carowinds is certain to take visitors on a full-throttle ride.

The theme park will partner with world-famous Monster Jam monster truck tour to open the Monster Jam Thunder Alley, according to the park. And it’s free with park admission.

The event is open from Saturday through Oct. 10.

Some of Monster Jam’s most popular monster trucks like Mac-D will be displayed, and park visitors can see them close up and snap pictures, Carowinds spokeswoman Lisa Stryker said.

Monster Jam drivers will be at the attraction each weekend. A calendar of who is appearing and when is online at carowinds.com.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Guests can also take an “unforgettable ride” in either the Grave Digger or Megalodon Monster Jam trucks, Stryker said.

The massive trucks are typically 10.5 feet high and 17 feet long, according to Monster Jam’s website.

Thunder Alley also includes interactive Monster Jam Garage and Pit Stop Play Area.

“We’re already seeing a lot of excitement from our guests on social media, and we can’t wait to open it,” Stryker said.

The 400-acre amusement park, owned by Cedar Fair in Ohio, straddles North and South Carolina in Charlotte and Fort Mill, respectively.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER