‘They’re literally hot all the time.’ How a heat standard would help NC farmworkers

For a proposed federal heat standard to be effective in North Carolina, it would need to consider worker housing and be based in part on humidity levels, according to worker advocates and experts interview by The News & Observer.

Last week, the Biden administration announced that it is launching several initiatives to help protect workers from high temperatures, including moving toward a federal heat standard and increasing enforcement on days where the temperature is higher than 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Most states, including North Carolina, lack standards specifically protecting workers from high temperatures.

Margarita Vasquez Martinez, who works with farmworkers as a health and justice organizer with Toxic Free NC and the Episcopal Farmworker Ministry, said, “They’re not able to rest and not able to cool their bodies. So now they’re already going to work dehydrated or already not able to get that rest and cool body that you and I would be able to. ... They’re literally hot the whole time.”

Vasquez Martinez started working in North Carolina’s fields when she was 10 years old and returned every summer until she graduated from high school in 2010. It is crucial, she said, that any federal heat standard include strong enforcement mechanisms.

The federal announcement cited the climate crisis as a key reason for its actions. Last year, the N.C. Climate Science Report found it “very likely” that heat index values will increase in coming summers as climate change causes humidity levels to rise.

Advocates and experts interviewed by The News & Observer said it is important that any potential standard include a clause that requires cooling in employer-provided housing so that migrant workers returning home after a day under the hot sun have a chance to recover. There are no current standards around cooling in farmworker housing.

This summer, more than 3,000 people in North Carolina reported to the emergency room suffering from heat illness, according to weekly reports from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It is common for people suffering from heat illness to identify as male and also to have been working outdoors when the condition set in.

In some instances, North Carolina employers can be cited for violating the state’s general duty clause if a worker suffers a heat injury. That clause says employers need to offer a workplace free of hazards likely to cause death or serious injury.

Jennifer Haigwood, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Labor, said the department has cited several employers for violating that clause in recent years but did not provide specifics about those situations. The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Division offers training for employers and employees on heat stress, Haigwood added.

While state labor officials are aware of the Biden administration’s heat standard announcement, Haigwood said they expect a lengthy rulemaking process. “If/when federal OSHA publishes a proposed rule, Commissioner (Josh) Dobson and our Occupational Safety and Health Division will review the proposed standards to determine how, and to what degree, they may apply to North Carolina,” Haigwood wrote in an email.

Thomas Arcury and Sarah Quandt study farmworker working conditions out of the Wake Forest School of Medicine. Their research has looked at how often farmworkers are in fields during high temperatures and at farmworker housing.

It is important, Quandt said, that worker housing have air conditioning available to help cool workers throughout the entire facility instead of window units or fans that can cool the immediate area but leave temperatures high elsewhere in the building.

Quandt also said any federal standard would need to be nimble, able to kick in as temperatures change.

“You don’t always know what day is going to be heat above that level and because agriculture work has workers spread across large fields there has to be a way to get them what they need, whether that is shade or water, where they’re not a half mile away,” Quandt said.

It is also important, Arcury said, that employers be required to conduct routine headcounts once temperatures reach certain levels.

“Most people who die of heat stress die alone. They sit down because they’re feeling bad and the other workers go on without them because they don’t know they’re missing,” Arcury said.

Vasquez Martinez agreed that the federal rulemaking process could be slow, but said it’s important that safety standards be enacted as quickly as possible. She also said it’s important that the standard take humidity levels into account, especially for North Carolina’s workers.

“The federal heat stress standard is a great first step forward, that the Biden administration is actually considering this,” Vasquez Martinez said. “How long that will take is one of the things that I kind of question, and is it going to be able to help us at all in North Carolina.”

This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.