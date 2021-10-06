Fraternity member posts fake ‘No Blacks’ invitation to another frat’s party, NC cops say

A North Carolina college student is accused of making an “offensive” YikYak post. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An invitation claimed “No Blacks” were allowed at a college fraternity party — but a member of another Greek organization faked the online post, North Carolina officials said this week.

The Greenville Police Department said it investigated an “offensive” social media post that appeared to come from Theta Chi. The fraternity’s chapter at nearby East Carolina University has denied that its members were behind the content that was shared online in August, WITN reported.

“Theta Chi rush party,” the post said, according to police. “PNMs (potential new members) and girls only. No blacks. Girls 5$ @door. Call or text.” It also included a fraternity member’s name and contact information.

Officials said the made-up party was advertised on Yik Yak, an app that allows users to make anonymous posts in a local area. But it turns out, the festivities never happened.

Instead, police said the racist post was linked to a 19-year-old who was in a different East Carolina University fraternity. That college student — identified as James Daniel Edwards IV — is now charged with cyberstalking in the case.

Police in a news release didn’t list an attorney for Edwards, but the student told WITN he had “no comment” on Monday.

“GPD’s investigation has not revealed any affiliation between Edwards and the Theta Chi fraternity,” police said. “It is the Greenville Police Department’s understanding he is a member of another ECU fraternity.”

The school said Edwards is in Pi Lambda Phi, and news outlets report the fraternity listed him as a recruitment director.

“The motive is still under investigation; however, the post was made during Rush Week, when fraternities try to recruit members, so we believe that was a factor,” Kristen Hunter, a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department, told McClatchy News in an email.

East Carolina University acknowledged the police department’s work in an emailed statement.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Greenville Police to identify the individual who made the post and to clear the name of the student and the Theta Chi fraternity listed in the original post,” said John Mountz, director of student engagement. “We will continue to work with our students and campus to build a welcoming and inclusive community for all.”

Edwards turned himself in at the Pitt County jail last week, officials said.

Pi Lambda Phi fraternity didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

