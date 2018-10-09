Nikki Haley’s private plane flights raise ethics questions, watchdog says

A Washington, D.C., watchdog group wants a federal investigation of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley after she accepted several private plane flights from South Carolina businessmen.
The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington says Haley undervalued the flights by tens of thousands of dollars on her annual financial disclosure form.
The ethics group says the flights create the impression of impermissible gifts to a public official, although Haley notes on her disclosure the men are all personal friends and thus exempt from federal rules about accepting flights on private planes.
“By accepting gifts of luxury private flights, Ambassador Haley seems to be falling in line with other Trump administration officials who are reaping personal benefits from their public positions,” said the group’s executive director Noah Bookbinder in a statement calling for the investigation Monday.
Last year, the former S.C. governor and her husband Michael accepted four flights on a private luxury aircraft from Jimmy Gibbs, president and CEO of Gibbs International, the documents show.
The flights took the Haleys from their ambassadorial residence in New York on separate flights to Greenville and Charleston, from South Carolina to Washington, and from Washington back to New York.
Haley’s disclosure values those flights at a total of $1,754, an estimate based on the cost of a commercial flight. The ethics group says the cost of operating a private plane would be closer to $24,000 for all four flights. Even if Gibbs or another passenger were also on the flight, they estimate Haley’s share of the cost would still be more than $10,000.
Records show Haley also accepted flights from Smyth McKissick, the head of Alice Manufacturing Company, and Mikee Johnson, president and CEO of Cox Industries. Haley valued the costs of those flights at $704 and $761 respectively. The watchdog group also contends those estimates are too low.
A complaint from the same group already earned Haley a reprimand from federal ethics regulators last year, after she retweeted President Donald Trump’s endorsement of now-Rep. Ralph Norman in a special congressional election. Federal law prohibits political appointees like Haley from endorsing candidates for office.
