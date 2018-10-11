A 320-year-old SC plantation is for sale. Here’s what you’ll get for $10 million

The property deed dates back to an original 1698 Kings Grant, the listing reads. The plantation in South Carolina includes “world class hunting,” a 5,586-square-foot house and an “oak avenue” driveway that looks straight out of the movie “Forrest Gump,” according to the Zillow listing.
The Tomotley Plantation is near Beaufort in Yemassee, South Carolina. According to The Old House Life blog the original home on the site was burned by Union troops in 1865. The main home on the property was built in 1910 with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
According to the South Carolina Plantations website, which collects historical information, the plantation grew corn and rice as its primary crops. It had 138 slaves in 1860, the site notes, citing a 1995 history of the state’s rice plantations published by the South Carolina Department of Archives and History.
The Zillow listing highlights the driveway lined with oaks and reminiscent of the iconic scene in “Forrest Gump” as he sits on a road that looks like a tunnel through live oak trees and Spanish moss.
The listing notes: “It is best known for having two of the finest examples of Oak Avenues anywhere in the south, which were planted in 1820.”
“As you travel through the massive tunnels of twisted oaks, Spanish Moss and dappled sunlight, you come upon manicured grounds, fenced pasture and a grand, one-story home of over 5,000 square feet with Craftsman styling and a beautiful view,” the listing states.
The Craftsman-style home backs up to a 14-acre brackish pond with good fishing, according to a realtor’s site describing the Tomotley Plantation property.
The Zillow listing bills the land as “a landmark property, composed of 1,010 acres that provide world class hunting and fishing opportunities in the classic lowcountry setting.”
Zillow includes photos of people posting with fish, deer and lines of ducks that had been killed.
Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting
Comments