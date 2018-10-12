Multi-billion dollar mistake? Feds move to quit building over-budget fuel plant

The federal government moved swiftly this week to shut down an over-budget plutonium fuel factory and prepare for possible worker layoffs at Aiken’s Savannah River Site.
The move comes after the government spent billions of dollars and a decade of construction on the unfinished plant at the atomic weapons complex.
Following a court ruling that allows the government to close the facility, the U.S. Department of Energy has written the project’s contractor about its plans to quit the project, which, at one point, was forecast to employ as many as 2,000. That number were employed at the MOX plant in 2016, according to an employment report.
In a letter Wednesday to project contractor CB&I AREVA MOX Services, the Energy Department said Tuesday’s court ruling allows the government to quit construction of the mixed oxide fuel factor, or MOX. The government’s effort to terminate the project contract is “effective immediately,’’ the letter said.
The Department of Energy was moving to quit the project until a federal court put those plans on hold in June. This week, an appeals court overruled the lower court, allowing shutdown efforts to begin again.
“This notice will begin the process of winding down construction operations and preserving existing structures associated with the MOX facilities,’’ the Energy Department letter said. “The current workforce will focus their efforts on preserving the construction site in a safe and secure manner.’’
Federal officials did not directly say anyone would be laid off. But they told CB&I to move ahead with contract close-out schedules and “workforce retention and reduction plans.’’ The State newspaper obtained a copy of the six-page letter Friday afternoon.
The MOX project had been on the drawing board since the 1990s. Construction began in 1997. However, the project has been beset with cost overruns and delays. The federal government initially championed the project as a way to get rid of the country’s excess weapons-grade plutonium under an agreement with Russia.
But the Department of Energy soured on the project under the Obama Administration, citing shoddy construction and rising costs. The Trump administration has followed through with Obama’s plans to end the project, despite the protests of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other project boosters.
““This is a clear indication that the project is once and for all finally terminated and will not be revived,’’ said Tom Clements, a critic who heads Savannah River Site Watch. “I anticipate at least half the work force will be laid off.’’
Calls to the DOE were not immediately returned.
Jim Marra, who heads the SRS support group Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness, said many people in the Aiken area want the MOX project to be completed.
But if it isn’t built, another project is needed at SRS, he said. In MOX’s place, the federal government has said it is considering a plant that would fabricate pits for use in atomic weapons. Marra had not heard Friday about the DOE’s letter canceling the project.
“If the cards somehow fall that MOX is not going to go forward and it looks like pit manufacturing, we’re all in favor of that mission, too,’’ he said.
