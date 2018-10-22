11 of the South’s best resorts are right here in SC according to this list

Resorts in South Carolina absolutely dominated Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice list for best resorts in the South.
Hilton Head made it to the top spot on Condé Nast’s list for best U.S. island the second time this year.
Not only is the island No. 1 according to Americans, but a number of Hilton Head resorts made it among the top 30 list of best resorts in the South.
But don’t count out other South Carolina cities, though.
Charleston is at the top when it comes to the best resort in South Carolina and beat out all the Hilton Head and Bluffton resorts.
But Hilton Head and Bluffton have stolen reader’s heart, judging by the number of resorts from the area on the list.
At least two resorts from Bluffton made the list and even beat out a couple of the Hilton Head resorts.
Hilton Head is, of course, a golfer’s paradise, but there are a number of restaurants, shops and beaches that make visitors want to come again and again.
Here’s a peek at the South Carolina vacation spots readers deemed the best of the best in the South:
Beach Club at Charleston Harbour (No. 2)
The Inn & Club at Harbour Town (No. 5)
Sonesta Resort (No. 6)
Montage Palmetto Bluff (No. 9)
Wild Dunes Resort (No. 11)
Palmetto Dunes (No. 12)
Westin Hilton Head Resort (No. 13)
The Sanctuary Hotel on Kiawah Island (No. 18)
Hilton Head Marriott (No. 24)
Omni Hilton Head (No. 26)
Beach House, a Holiday Inn Resort (No. 27)
There were also some winners from across the border in Georgia:
- The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island
- Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island
- The Cloister on Sea Island
- The Barnsley Resort in Adairsville
- Jekyll Island Club Resort
- The Westin on Jekyll Island
- The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa
Condé Nast Traveler creates its own survey and encourages readers to fill it out online for the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to a select location. The winners are then announced and published in the October issue.
