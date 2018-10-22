Second SC police officer dies following Florence shooting, officials say

A second officer has died after being hit by gunfire in the shooting that injured or killed seven South Carolina law enforcement officers.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said Deputy Farrah B. Turner died Monday.

“Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did,” Boone said in a news release. “She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss.”

Turner was “mortally wounded in the line of duty while attempting to serve a search warrant on a residence in Florence County on Oct. 3,” according to the sheriff’s office.

FLASH SALE: Only 99� per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

Earlier Monday, Turner’s mother released a statement that the deputy was fighting for her life, The State reported. Turner had her feet amputated, according to her mother Katie Goodwin.

Turner’s legs were severely wounded in the shooting, WPDE reported.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for her, Turner had undergone nine operations, before dying Monday.

Turner was one of two deputies still in the hospital after the shootout.





The shootout started shortly after investigators from the Florence County Sheriff’s Department arrived for an arranged interview with Seth David Hopkins, a suspect in a case involving criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

As deputies arrived, Seth Hopkins’ adopted father, Fred Hopkins, Jr., opened fire, shooting at deputies with a pistol and two military assault rifles. More than 400 rounds of fire were exchanged between the Fred Hopkins and law enforcement officers.

Fred Hopkins was apprehended after a two-hour shootout, and two days later he was charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of murder for the death of police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway.

Seth Hopkins was also arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.