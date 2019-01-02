Here’s what one of York County’s famous restaurant sites will be when it reopens

Details are emerging for what will replace the former T-Bones on the Lake.

Visit York County posted on its website and social media Wednesday that the long-time lakefront restaurant on Lake Wylie will be named Papa Doc’s Shore Club. The new restaurant will, according to the post, serve daily lunch and dinner of a “modern American menu with a seafood influence.”

It will include to-go service for boaters and a merchandise store, the York County tourism group posted. An opening date has not been set, according to the post.

The Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce posted the same information on its Facebook page Wednesday.

T-Bones operated for 24 years at 3990 Charlotte Highway on the South Carolina side of Buster Boyd Bridge on Lake Wylie. The prior restaurant, The Hungry Fisherman, operated there for 24 years. T-Bones announced plans in November that The Bottle Cap Group would be taking over. That group has extensive restaurant experience in the Charlotte area with offerings Ink N Ivy, All American Pub, Slate Charlotte, Whiskey Warehouse, Jacks Corner Tap, Brazwells Premium Pub, Hot Taco, Rosemont and Oak Room.

Efforts to obtain comment from Bottle Cap Group on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

T-Bones closed in early December to allow for renovations needed at the site, ahead of a new restaurant opening.

