Coroner: More overdose deaths in 4 days than all of December in Horry County

More people have died due to overdosing on drugs in the last four days of the New Year than in December, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.

Seven people have died from overdosing, likely on a fentanyl-base drug based on findings at the scene, Edge said.

“I certainly hope it doesn’t continue,” Edge said.

Recent overdoses have happened across Horry County. In December, there were about 5 fatal overdoses county-wide, Edge said.

The most recent deathly overdose was in Myrtle Beach. Officers went to Settlers Drive about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of an overdose. There were 18 syringes, Suboxone, “white crystal-like rock,” drug paraphernalia and various other drugs at the scene, an incident report states.

The uptick in fatalities could be caused by a bad batch of drugs, Edge said.

Data collected by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows opioid-involved deaths increased more than 21 percent statewide in 2017 — from 616 in 2016 to 748 in 2017.

Horry and Georgetown counties bucked that trend, seeing a combined 29 percent drop from 128 opioid-involved deaths in 2016 to 91 in 2017, according to DHEC’s data.

According to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, one methadone clinic, the Center of Hope of Myrtle Beach, is operating in the Grand Strand area while 42 local medical practitioners are authorized to prescribe Suboxone.