More than 100 shots were fired at a SC party, but only one person got hit, cops say

Deputies found more than 100 shell casings from several different guns when they responded to a “shots fired” call outside Gaffney, South Carolina early Sunday morning, according to CBS17.
Despite 100 shots fired at a party with 80 to 100 people there, only two people got hurt, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, CBS17 reports. Only one of the people was hurt by a bullet, according to Fox Carolina, when one of the shots grazed his back.
The other injury happened when the gunfire started and a man jumped through a window and cut his leg, Fox 8 reports.
Both the injured men are 27, WSPA reports, and “are expected to make a full recovery.”
“It was simply a miracle from God that no other persons were injured or fatally wounded from the reckless gunfire from the hooligans on scene,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said, according to WYFF.
“Crime Scene recovered multiple shell casings indicating more than one person was shooting,” Fox Carolina reports. Officers also found a bag of marijuana someone had dropped, according to the station.
“Investigators say people at the party provided them with very little details and one victim is not cooperating,” WSPA reports.
