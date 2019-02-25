South Carolina

Kidnapping suspect torched home, shot at feds with house surrounded, SC police say

By Charles Duncan

February 25, 2019 03:46 PM

A man set fire to a home after US Marshals showed up with a warrant on kidnapping charges, police say.
When police caught up to a man wanted for kidnapping in Greenville County, South Carolina, he barricaded himself in a house and shot at police before setting the house on fire, according to Fox Carolina.

U.S. Marshals looking for Jimmy Green Jr., 24, went to find him at a home in Landrum, South Carolina Monday morning, the Greenville News reports. Green fired “multiple gunshots” from the home, according to the newspaper, and police called in a SWAT team.

The people in the house came outside and then smoke started coming from the building, according to WYFF. “Green surrendered moments after the fire started, and was taken into custody,” the station reports.

Green will face more charges after the Monday morning standoff, WSPA reports.

Warrants show Greer wanted in a kidnapping case, according to Fox Carolina.

“Green and other co-defendants held a victim against his will for several days, tied him up, and beat him with an unknown object. The crime began on Christmas Day, 2018,” Fox Carolina reports.

