Daycare worker assaulted child — the same month owner arrested for drugs, SC cops say

An Upstate South Carolina daycare worker pushed a child’s head into the ground and sent the 4-year-old home with bruises on his head, police say, and now she’s charged with cruelty to children, WYFF reports.

Belinda Owusu, 27, worked at the Classy Kids Child Development Center in Greer, the station reports, which is the same daycare where the owner was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute last month.

The parents of a 4-year-old at Classy Kids went to the Greer police department when the child came home with bruising on his head, according to WSPA. “When she asked him what happened, he said that his teacher — Belinda Owusu — had slammed his head into the ground,” WSPA reports.

The incident happened Feb. 6, Fox Carolina reports, and police got a warrant for Owusu’s arrest on Feb. 28.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

Owusu is out on a $465 bond and she is not allowed to have contact with the child or go back to the daycare, court records show.





In a letter to parents, Classy Kids stated in part, WYFF reports: “We want you to be assured that the safety of all our kids, your children, is our upmost priority. We believe she (Owusu) has been falsely accused and that this was an accident. It was reported and our believe and understanding that the child fell while running back to his chair in the classroom.”

Classy Kids co-owner Kyle Rogers is out on a $20,000 bond, according to court records.





Police arrested Kyle Rogers, 36, on Valentine’s Day after a call about an assault at a sports bar in Greenville, Fox Carolina reports.

After Rogers created what officers described as a “disturbance,” a witness told police “Rogers placed cocaine on the bar top and asked the witness if he would like any,” Fox Carolina reports. Rogers owns Classy Kids Daycare with his wife, the station reports.

Deanna Rogers, who owns the daycare business with her husband, released a statement after he was arrested, WYFF reports: “My husband Kyle was arrested in a drug-related charge. He was completely cooperative, and our family is working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to come to a suitable resolution. Kyle is entering an extensive in-patient rehabilitation facility, where he will dedicate himself to addressing the underlying issues that led him into this situation.”

She continued, “Business will continue as usual for our clients and families. I will step up and assume all of his responsibilities. The staff and leadership of our family-owned business are committed to maintaining the standard of excellence our students and parents have come to expect.”