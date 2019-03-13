Gov. McMaster, SC lawmakers take big step to lure Panthers to the state

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and lawmakers are taking a big step toward bringing the Carolina Panthers’ headquarters and training facility to South Carolina.
Within hours of top S.C. officials and Republican Gov. Henry McMaster meeting with Panthers’ owner David Tepper on Wednesday, House and Senate leaders were planning to introduce legislation that would make the Panthers’ organization eligible for economic incentives that the state could use to lure them here.
McMaster called a press conference for 11:30 a.m. shortly after the meeting with Tepperto announce the initiative.
The move shows the commitment from McMaster and state lawmakers to clinch the deal.
Rock Hill, a community south of Charlotte in York County, is in play for a new site for the team, The State learned Monday.
Panthers leaders met with Rock Hill mayor John Gettys and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman in early February. Norman represents the district just south of Charlotte across state lines.
The meeting is a continuation of talks this year between the Panthers and state and local S.C. leaders, The State also learned Monday.
State and local leaders can offer tax breaks and other benefits to businesses promises to come to South Carolina. State lawmakers have helped lure manufacturing giants, such as Volvo and Boeing, with sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives, including building roads and other water and sewer infrastructure associated with a site.
