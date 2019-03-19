Trying to lure Carolina Panthers to SC, state lawmakers work to provide tax breaks

S.C lawmakers really want to bring the Carolina Panthers to the Palmetto State — so much so that Tuesday legislators advanced a proposal aimed at offering the NFL team economic incentives before a deal has even been closed.

A six-member Senate panel on Tuesday passed along a bill — S. 655 — to offer a professional sports team — the Panthers — job tax and development credits. The proposal also would let the team avoid paying city taxes and business license fees.

The legislation is moving quickly through the Legislature.

The full Senate Finance Committee will take up the proposal Wednesday. Meanwhile, a House Ways and Means subcommittee will debate companion legislation later today, where it’s expected to get a favorable report, moving it to full committee on Wednesday.

State lawmakers believe the bill’s quick passage would speed up Panthers owner David Tepper’s plans to move his team’s operations and year-round practice facilities across the border.

Sources told The State last week Tepper is looking to buy up to 200 acres in Rock Hill for the new facilities.

After months of rumors and behind-the-scenes discussions between Tepper and state leaders, last week Gov. Henry McMaster and House and Senate leadership announced last week they’re working on a deal to move Panthers’ operations to the state.

The Panthers would move 150 employees into South Carolina and invest at least $150 million into the Palmetto State within four years, McMaster said. State leaders hope the deal would spark development in the area.

McMaster told reporters at a press conference last week the property also could include hotels, restaurants and retail — development sports teams across the country have leveraged with state leaders to upgrade or build new stadiums and other necessary facilities.





