Vandals broke windows, spray painted ‘submit to God thru Islam’ on SC church, cops say

Anderson Police Department

Someone broke 125-year-old windows and spray painted “Submit to God thru Islam” on the side of a church in Upstate South Carolina, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the vandalism on Facebook Sunday afternoon, which also included the words “Muhammed is his prophet” in black spray paint on the side of the church.

The post said the sheriff’s office is offering a reward for information about who damaged the Midway Presbyterian Church outside of Anderson, South Carolina.

