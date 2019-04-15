South Carolina

Vandals broke windows, spray painted ‘submit to God thru Islam’ on SC church, cops say

Anderson Police Department

Someone broke 125-year-old windows and spray painted “Submit to God thru Islam” on the side of a church in Upstate South Carolina, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the vandalism on Facebook Sunday afternoon, which also included the words “Muhammed is his prophet” in black spray paint on the side of the church.

The post said the sheriff’s office is offering a reward for information about who damaged the Midway Presbyterian Church outside of Anderson, South Carolina.

Redeeming Life Christian Ministries, which occupies the Rock Hill building of the first integrated school in South Carolina, was targeted by burglars and vandals who stole money and left feces on the floor.

By

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.
  Comments  

Read Next

Plan could save SCE&G customers $1 billion after VC Summer. Dominion is fighting it

South Carolina

Plan could save SCE&G customers $1 billion after VC Summer. Dominion is fighting it

SCE&G customers could save up to $1 billion on their power bills over the next 20 years — if the S.C. General Assembly approves a different way to pay off the utility’s debt from the failed V.C. Summer nuclear plant construction project, state regulators say.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SOUTH CAROLINA
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service