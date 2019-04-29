South Carolina

Lucky person won $150,000 in SC’s lotto over the weekend. Here are the winning numbers

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Greenville, South Carolina, over the weekend is about to come into a lot of money.

Officials say someone won $150,000 on a Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning numbers were: 2 - 29 - 41 - 45 - 62 and the Powerball was 6.

Someone bought the ticket at the QuikTrip #1115 on White Horse Road in Greenville, lotto officials said.

“Check your tickets. More than ... 13,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000,” the lottery said in a press release.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will be $181 million, according to the press release.

