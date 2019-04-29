Lucky person won $150,000 in SC’s lotto over the weekend. Here are the winning numbers

These scholarships are funded by the lottery See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Greenville, South Carolina, over the weekend is about to come into a lot of money.

Officials say someone won $150,000 on a Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning numbers were: 2 - 29 - 41 - 45 - 62 and the Powerball was 6.

Someone bought the ticket at the QuikTrip #1115 on White Horse Road in Greenville, lotto officials said.

“Check your tickets. More than ... 13,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000,” the lottery said in a press release.





The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will be $181 million, according to the press release.

