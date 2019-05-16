Man tried to headbutt his way out of a police car, chew through restraints, SC cops say

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office

A man “went ballistic” when they told him he wasn’t allowed on a property anymore, South Carolina deputies say, and he “started punching, kicking and headbutting the interior of the car,” Fox Carolina reports.

Tyler Stacey, 18, tried to force his way into a home in Inman, South Carolina, the television station reports. When the person who lived there told him to leave, he “went crazy,” she told police, according to the station.

When police told Stacey he was being arrested, the teenager resisted, WSPA reports. He tried to headbutt his way out of the sheriff’s car, according to the station.

When officers restrained him with a seat belt, he tried to chew his way out of the restraints, WSPA reports.

Stacey told officers he was a member of a gang and “threatened the deputies saying ‘you might as well quit your job, cause we’re coming for you,’” according to the TV station.

Stacey also threatened to blow up a nearby home where he had been staying, police said, according to The Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

The newspaper reports Stacey had been staying at a neighboring house with his girlfriend and other friends just outside of Spartanburg.

Jail records show Stacey is charged with three counts of threatening a public employee, two counts of third-degree assault, and one count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.