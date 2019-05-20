Search underway for missing airman stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, SC cops say

Jose Llanes, an airman at Shaw Air Force Base, has been reported missing. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

An airman stationed at an Air Force base in South Carolina is missing, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A search is underway for Jose Llanes, who is an active-duty airman at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The 28-year-old Llanes was last seen by his family around 10:30 p.m. May 17 at his home on Lynam Road, according to the news release.

He was reported missing on May 18, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which said it is working with the Air Force to locate Llanes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Information about what led to Llanes’ disappearance was unavailable, but the sheriff’s office told The State that it does not think “any foul play was involved.”

The sheriff’s office said it became involved at the request of the family, then reached out to Shaw for assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office described Llanes as a 5-foot-1, 160-pound man with black hair and brown eyes, according to the news release. Llanes drives a black 2007 Ford Mustang with an SC tag, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Lee Monahan at 803-436-2161, or Sumter CrimeStoppers at 803-436-2718.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.