One teen hospitalized, three charged in brawl at Richland County high school, cops say

Three teens at a Richland One School District high school have been charged following a fight.

Following a fight between three students at a Midlands high school Tuesday, one teenager was taken to an area hospital and three others were arrested, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s deputies said just after 9 a.m. they responded to a call about a fight involving three juveniles at Lower Richland High School, according to a news release.

During the fight, one of the students used pepper spray, the sheriff’s department said in the news release.

A fourth student, who was not involved in the fight, was taken to an area hospital because of “complications of breathing as a result of exposure to the spray,” according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two of the three students involved in the fight, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, were charged with third-degree assault and battery, the sheriff’s department said.

Another 16-year-old was charged with second-degree assault and battery, and a weapons violation for carrying a pepper spray on school grounds, according to the news release.

In addition to the criminal charges, all three teens are facing expulsion, and have been referred to a hearing board, the sheriff’s department said.

Information on the condition of the student who was taken to the hospital was unavailable.

Richland One School District and the administration of Lower Richland High School have notified the parents of all the students involved in the incident.

SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.