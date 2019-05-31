Dear readers: What issues matter to you most heading into 2020? Take our survey

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential candidates Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.

As The State gears up for covering the 2020 election cycle — races for the White House, Congress and the State House — we want to hear from you.

What issues matter most to you and your local community? What national issues are you most interested in? Do you wish you could impact what your local paper is covering during the presidential election?

Take our confidential survey. Let us know what you think.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Loading...