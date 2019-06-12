A Chester County plant already had one multimillion-dollar expansion. Now, another.

A major wood product manufacturer is investing another $17.5 million in Chester County.

Boise Cascade Co. now has about 300 full-time employees at its 1445 Lancaster Highway site in Chester. The recent announcement is part of a series of upgrades to meet customer demand and will include adding positions.

“Boise Cascade’s latest expansion in South Carolina continues to prove that there is no better place to be doing business,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this new $17.5 million investment will have in Chester County.”

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of plywood and engineered wood products in North America. In 2013, the company acquired plywood maker Chester Wood Products. In 2015, Boise Cascade invested $23.5 million in improvements to increase efficiency and add dozens of jobs.

“South Carolina is strategically located to reach our east coast and southern markets,” said Mike Brown, Boise Cascade executive vice president. “With the state’s strong manufacturing base, we’ve been fortunate to draw a skilled workforce from Chester and the surrounding communities, and we’re always looking for talented people to join our team.”

Shane Stuart, Chester County supervisor, said the large investment will have a positive effect on the county.

“When one of our great corporate citizens, like Boise Cascade, expands once again in our county, they prove that there is no better place to be doing business than in Chester County,” he said.

Tony Pope with the Chester Development Association said the announcement shows a thriving business climate, and one county leaders will continue to support.

“We will continue to work with our existing industrial partners to create the best possible environment for their continued success,” Pope said.

The Chester site is a regional headquarters for the company with more than a dozen lumber, plywood, veneer and other mills. Current job listings for the Chester site include plywood shift supervisor, electrical technician, production utility and maintenance technician.