‘No foul play’: York County man missing a week found dead in woods, sheriff says

A York County man who was missing for more than a week was found dead on Monday, sheriff’s officials said.

Peter Lyle Looker was found in a wooded area near McConnells in western York County, said Trent Faris, spokesman for York County Sheriff’s Office. Foul play is not suspected, Faris said.

Deputies located Looker Monday after authorities were notified his pickup truck was seen near a South Carolina wildlife area, Faris said.





York County Coroner’s Office officials went to the scene, Faris said.

Sheriff’s officials used social media asking the public for help locating Looker after he was reported missing last week. He was last seen June 16 before being located Monday, Faris said.



