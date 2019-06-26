Rock Hill cops charge man with ATM robbery; victim had given suspect a ride

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Rock Hill police have charged a man with an ATM robbery after the victim had given him a ride, officials said.

Dakova Amaryllis Shannon, 46, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of strong-armed robbery for the June 18 incident, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim was not hurt but the suspect threatened him, Bollinger said.

The victim told officers he met a stranger whom police now say is Shannon near a shopping center on Cherry Road on June 18. The man asked for a ride to a Bank of America branch, police said.

The victim told officers when he arrived at the bank, the suspect told him to “take out all his money or he would get hurt,” a police incident report stated.

The driver withdrew $140 from the ATM and handed over the cash to the suspect, police said. The suspect then made the victim drop him off at a nearby gas station before fleeing on foot, a report shows.

Shannon has previous convictions for forgery and burglary, York County criminal court records show.

Shannon was released after posting a $4,000 bond, police said.