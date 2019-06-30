Clemson student dies after falling from rooftop, police say

Police are investigating the death of a Clemson University student who fell from a rooftop early Sunday.

Officers were called around 12:45 a.m. about someone falling from a rooftop, Clemson police Chief Jimmy Dixon said in a news release. They arrived to find the male victim lying on the ground.

The 20-year-old man, who is a student at Clemson, was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Dixon said. The identity will be released by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in the student’s death, Dixon said. However, police say it’s possible alcoholic beverages may be “a contributing factor” to the deadly fall.

The release did not say where the student was found, but the city police department being the investigating agency indicates it did not happen on campus.