SC Child Advocate launches new tool for filing complaints when children are at risk

South Carolinians have a new way to report when children in the state’s care are in danger.

On Monday, the S.C. Department of Children’s Advocacy launched a toll-free phone line and online submission form that members of the public can use to file a complaints about the way state agencies are providing services or caring for children.

The General Assembly created the Children’s Advocacy agency last year to watchdog state child-welfare programs to ensure that children receive adequate protection and care from services offered by the Department of Social Services and other state agencies.

A 2015 federal class-action lawsuit accused Social Services of "dangerous deficiencies" in its services, alleging that a lack of basic health care and other services endangered children who were in the state agency's care.





The Children’s Advocacy office “will examine, on a system-wide basis, the care and services that state agencies provide children and recommend ways to improve the quality of those services in developing and promoting a broad vision for statewide reform,” according to a press release.

Anyone can submit a complaint by calling 1-800-206-1957 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by visiting childadvocate.sc.gov and clicking “submit complaint.”

“I am ... committed to being focused and intentional regarding advocacy, accountability and service for children,” said recently appointed State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle.

Prior to taking the job, Whittle, 47, of Aiken County worked for Social Services for 14 years, representing the agency in civil litigation and in adoption matters, as well as other issues.

Before coming to work for Social Services, Whittle spent 10 years in private practice as a family court attorney. She also is a certified Child Welfare Law Specialist by the National Association of Counsel for Children.

Michael Leach, Republican S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s pick to lead Social Services, has said he hopes to “change the culture” at a department that has struggled for years with high turnover rates and heavy caseloads for child-welfare workers charged with protecting children.

Leach took over at Social Services earlier this year, succeeding Social Services’ former director Susan Alford, who retired last July.