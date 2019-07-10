Second officer quits after investigation into fake traffic tickets, SC officials say

A South Carolina police officer was the second one to resign during an investigation into fake traffic tickets, officials say. The Wichita Eagle

A police officer who wrote fake traffic tickets is now the second cop accused of scheming unsuspecting drivers in a South Carolina city, officials say.

Blaine Morgan resigned Wednesday after issuing “unwarranted tickets to motorists without their knowledge,” and dismissing them to cover up the scam, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

Police say Morgan and former officer Michael Baker were the subjects of internal investigations.

Baker stepped down from the police force after about five years on the job, Charleston authorities announced last week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police in a previous news release said Baker was “artificially inflating the number of tickets written in an attempt to conceal the fact that he was not actively and appropriately patrolling his area.”

Now, “all pending tickets” from Morgan and Baker will get dismissed, according to officials.

SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento police officer Isaac Richard Knutila, 45, faces felony charges of having a “loaded, operable firearm” while also being in possession of drugs, and possession of an assault weapon.