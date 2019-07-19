1 hurt, flown on helicopter, after Chester County crash, officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person has been flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash Friday in Chester County, officials said.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of S.C. 72, known as Saluda Road, and McCandless Road, said Ed Darby, deputy director of Chester County Emergency Management.

A medical chopper was cleared to land in a field near the intersection to evacuate a patient with injuries, Darby said.

The road was partially blocked as emergency officials worked the crash site. Northbound traffic headed toward York County from Chester was able to get by on S.C. 72, Darby said.

The Chester Fire Department responded to the scene along with Chester EMS and other emergency officials.

Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol are on scene working the collision.

