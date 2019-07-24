‘Further divided’: Tega Cay removes fallen police monument, apologizes for ‘Lord’ flap

Tega Cay SC resident protests religious language on police marker A Tega Cay South Carolina police monument was changed to remove religious language. A resident protested it shouldn't be on public property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Tega Cay South Carolina police monument was changed to remove religious language. A resident protested it shouldn't be on public property.

Having upset both sides in a debate on the word “Lord” on a new police monument, Tega Cay removed the stone.

The Tega Cay Women’s Club earlier this month gifted city police a new monument at the new police station on Tega Cay Drive. The stone included a policeman’s prayer and Bible verse reference modeled after national monument.

A Tega Cay resident protested at the July 15 city council meeting, saying religious wording and references shouldn’t be included on a public monument in front of the police station. Tega Cay painted over the word “Lord” in multiple places and also removed the Bible verse reference at the bottom on the front of the stone.

“At this time, we have removed the monument while we continue to seek a solution that expresses our unwavering support and gratitude to those who risk their lives every day for ours,” reads a statement from the city to The Herald late Thursday night. “We will continue to welcome feedback from our residents and seek further guidance from our legal team until we can find a viable solution for all concerned.”

The city’s initial decision to remove the “Lord” references was an attempt to compromise and avoid possible litigation.

In addition to social media, elected officials such as U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman and former county sheriff and state Rep. Bruce Bryant weighed in with their takes on the city’s action.

“We have received many comments, both locally and nationally, in response to the monument at the Tega Cay Police Station,” reads the city statement. “We attempted to find a compromise but failed as our community has further divided. In an attempt to find a resolution, we have upset parties on both sides of this issue and for that we are truly sorry. The City of Tega Cay’s intent from the beginning of this project was to recognize our current and fallen police officers. Without their courage, strength, dedication concern and compassion, as mentioned in the police officer’s prayer inscribed on the monument, our city would be a much different place.”

