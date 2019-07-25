Poll: SC Democrats see Joe Biden as more electable squared up against Donald Trump

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential nominees The pressure is ramping up for Democratic presidential hopefuls who hope to take on President Donald Trump next year. Here's a brief look at who is battling for the nomination in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The pressure is ramping up for Democratic presidential hopefuls who hope to take on President Donald Trump next year. Here's a brief look at who is battling for the nomination in the 2020 election.

To beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election, South Carolina Democrats say that former Vice President Joe Biden would be the most electable Democratic candidate to take the White House out of the more than 20 vying for the same seat.

A new Monmouth University poll released Thursday said 41% of likely Democratic voters in South Carolina picked the former Delaware senator because of his electability, versus the 37% of South Carolina voters who prioritized issues, including health care and jobs.

The poll surveyed 405 S.C. voters — out of 659 registered voters contacted by landline and cell phone for the poll from July 18 to 22 — likely to vote in South Carolina’s Feb. 29 Democratic primary. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

Biden’s lead among likely S.C. Democratic voters remains strong, despite missteps on the campaign trail and a recent apology tour after two black presidential candidates — U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris — criticized his record and remarks on race-related issues.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thirty-five percent of South Carolinians surveyed identified as white, versus 62% who identified as black, the poll said.

▪ Biden: 39%

▪ U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris: 12%

▪ U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders: 10%

▪ U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 9%

▪ Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana: 5%

▪ U.S. Sen. Cory Booker: 2%

▪ Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke: 1%

In South Carolina, Biden’s largest boost came from the state’s black voters, who make up two-thirds of the state party’s voting bloc.

At 51% among support from black voters, Biden’s support among white Democrats is half that — 24% — according to the poll.

“Despite some supposed missteps on the issue of race, Biden maintains widespread support with this voting bloc,” said Patrick Murray, who heads the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “Black Democrats tend to be more moderate than white primary voters. Biden is the best known candidate currently occupying that lane.”