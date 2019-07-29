South Carolina
Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in York County, police said; driver charged
A bicyclist was killed in a York County crash Monday morning, officials said.
The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. on Highway 161 near Flat Rock Road in York County, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2019 Mazda and the bicyclist were both traveling south on Highway 161, Miller said.
The driver of the car, Jennifer Geddings Phillips, 36, of York, hit the back of the bicycle and the cyclist was ejected, Miller said.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. The name of cyclist has not yet been released.
Phillips was not injured, and there were no passengers in the car, Miller said.
Phillips was charged with traveling too fast for conditions, Miller said.
No other information is available.
