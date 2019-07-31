Person found dead in York County near Clover; investigation ongoing, sheriff says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

York County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead Wednesday near Clover.

The body was found off Griggs Road near S.C. 55, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for York County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have not yet released if the deceased is a man or a woman.

The cause and manner of death remains unclear. York County Coroner’s Office officials are on scene.

Griggs Road between S.C. 55 and Courtland Drive has been closed and blocked off as detectives work the scene, officials said.

The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division is on-site, as well as forensic technicians and other deputies.

Check back for updates on this developing story.