Racist videos, threat to Cardinal Newman described in principal’s letter to parents

Cardinal Newman School, Columbia, SC tdominick@thestate.com

The new principal at Cardinal Newman says the Catholic school learned only last month about a student who said in videos that he hated black people and threatened a shooting on the school’s campus in northeast Richland County.

Robert Loia, who became principal in July, sent a letter to parents late Friday night explaining that Cardinal Newman officials had expelled the 16- year-old student and told law enforcement about threats to the school. The student — whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile — was no longer allowed on school property, the letter said.

But Loia’s letter does not explain why the school waited more than two weeks to write the letter notifying parents of Cardinal Newman students about the threatening texts and videos, which were sent in May before the school year ended.

The letter was emailed to parents shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, just after The State newspaper had published a story detailing the incident. The State had called the school hours before, seeking comment.

The school did, however, notify the Richland County Sheriff’s Department of the videos and threats. That prompted the department to arrest the youth, according to Loia’s letter to parents.

The Sheriff’s Department indicated in an incident report that it learned about the racist videos on July 15, after school officials had discovered them. The report indicated the Sheriff’s Department found out about the student’s threat to “shoot up the school’’ two days after that, when more videos and texts surfaced.

Cardinal Newman confirmed that it told the sheriff’s department about a racist video and a “threatening video,’’ according to Loia’s letter. Videos had been shared among students, Sheriff Leon Lott said Friday.

In his letter, Loia said he needed to inform parents about “some disturbing news’’ and suggested parents brace themselves for scrutiny.

“The next few days may be challenging for Cardinal Newman, so I ask for your prayers for our students, teachers, staff and administrators,’’ Loia’s letter said.

Parts of the letter repeated what the Catholic Diocese said in a statement to news outlets Friday night, assuring parents that their children are safe at the school.

“Because we, along with law enforcement, promptly addressed the threat, the risk to the school community was neutralized,’’ the letter said.

The letter said Cardinal Newman “embraces diversity’’ and does not condone or tolerate racist comments or threatening behavior.

Efforts to reach Loia for comment Saturday were unsuccessful.