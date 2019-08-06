Armed robbery, assault at Lake Wylie Waffle House restaurant, deputies say

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

York County deputies are investigating an armed robbery and assault at a Waffle House in Lake Wylie, officials said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the restaurant on S.C. 49 south of the North Carolina state line, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Faris said. Officials have not released if the victim was an employee or customer.

Police have not released the type of weapon used or how many customers or employees were in the restaurant at the time. Most Waffle House locations are open 24 hours.

Deputies were able to obtain photo video surveillance from the incident, Faris said.

Detectives and crimes scene units, along with other emergency officials, responded to the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.