Guns seized from home of teen who posted racist videos, threatened Cardinal Newman

Deputies seized weapons from the home of a 16-year-old Cardinal Newman student this summer when they arrested him after the youth said he hated black people and threatened in a video to “shoot up the school,’’ according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department said the guns were taken as part of its investigation of the 16-year-old’s threats, spokeswoman Cynthia Roldan said Tuesday. She did not immediately have a list of the types of weapons taken from the home..

“We seized all the firearms in the house,’’ Roldan said.

The student, whose is not being named by authorities because he is a juvenile, was shown in videos calling black people by a derogatory term and shooting targets he said represented black people. In one video, he used a rifle to fire at a box of sneakers he said were popular with African Americans. He said he hated black people.

“If you notice over there is a box of Jordans, the favorite pair of shoes for a black man,’’ he said. “I’m going to show you what I think of a black man.’’ The youth then fires at least three shots from the rifle at the box of shoes and uses the offensive term to describe black people.

The Sheriff’s Department previously has said guns the youth fired in videos appeared to be an automatic rifle and a shotgun.

The department arrested him in July on a charge of making student threats after learning of the videos through Cardinal Newman School, officials have said. Some of the videos were distributed on text chains to a handful of students in May, but did not surface until July 13, the school and authorities say.