Columbia man killed near Williams-Brice Stadium identified by coroner

A Columbia man was killed early Wednesday morning while he was walking near Williams-Brice Stadium, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

John David Bowen, 76, was walking at the intersection of Bluff Road and George Rogers Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. That is the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks college football team.

Bowen, a Harbison Boulevard resident, died at the scene of the crash that occurred around midnight, according to the news release.

An autopsy determined Bowen died from blunt force trauma caused by the collision, Watts said.

Information on any criminal charges was not available.

Bowen’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office, the Columbia Police Department and the USC Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

