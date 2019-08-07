Hootie & the Blowfish set to release new music for the first time since 2005

Hootie and The Blowfish bring their ‘Group Therapy Tour” to Raleigh Check out photos from the Hootie and The Blowfish tour stop in Raleigh, N.C. Friday night, May 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out photos from the Hootie and The Blowfish tour stop in Raleigh, N.C. Friday night, May 31, 2019.

Last December, Hootie & the Blowfish announced the group was staging a full-scale reunion that would include a tour and new music.

The tour is underway and has been a big hit of ‘90s nostalgia since kicking off May 30 in Virginia Beach. The band that formed while its four members were students at the University of South Carolina is bringing its Group Therapy reunion tour to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Sept. 11th, 12th, and 13th.

The three performances will take place the nights before Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim ‘Soni’ Sonefeld’s beloved Gamecocks football team hosts Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium.

But no new music has been released. That’s about to change.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With a series of cryptic messages on the group’s Twitter feed, the band has made it clear new songs will be released on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the group tweeted a photo of them performing at a recent concert with a simple message, “Thursday.” The word was sandwiched between emojis of musical notes.

A day later, there was a more direct tweet.

“We haven’t said this in 14 years… New music. Tomorrow.”

Hootie & the Blowfish recorded music for the new album prior to the tour in Nashville, Rolling Stone reported. One of 17 songs the band was debating to include on the record was co-written by Rucker and pop star Ed Sheeran, according to the music magazine.

“God, I love this record so much,” Rucker said, according to Rolling Stone.

“We worked hard, spent a year writing and producing and recording this thing, so we’ve put a lot of time and effort into it,” Sonefeld said in an interview with Forbes. “I’m absolutely thrilled at where we landed.”

SHARE COPY LINK Hootie & the Blowfish was inducted into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday at Pine Lakes Country Club. After the ceremony, the band discussed golf, their Hall of Fame induction, and their annual Monday After the Masters tournament.

The group’s last studio album was 2005’s “Looking for Lucky.”

“It means the world that our fans have reacted so positively,” Bryan said in a news release.

When they were getting started, the band played gigs at frat houses and were staples in Five Points bars and restaurants.

Hootie & the Blowfish hit it big when the 1994 album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times. It remains one of the best-selling albums of all time and won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1995.

In the early 2000s, the group went on hiatus and Rucker became an award-winning country music star. The band played a reunion concert in Atlanta in July of 2018 that was followed by two more shows in August.

Now the timing is right for a full-scale reunion.

“We always felt there would be another tour, and it was just about timing. We’re not doing this for us. We’re doing it for those people who used to plan their vacations around the Hootie & the Blowfish tour,” Rucker said in the news release. “And we can’t wait to see them again.”

The tour, which will make more than 40 stops, already hit Raleigh, and will be at Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion on Sept. 5. A complete list of concert dates is available at Hootie.com.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are some top facts about South Carolina native Darius Rucker, musician and lead frontman of popular band Hootie & the Blowfish