Search underway for autistic boy missing from YMCA camp, South Carolina cops say

Matthew Yarborough, 10, was reported missing from summer camp. Greenville County Sheriff's Office

A search is underway for a South Carolina boy who was reported missing from his summer camp, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Rescuers are looking for 10-year-old Matthew Yarborough, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The boy was attending YMCA Camp Greenville, and law enforcement was informed he was missing at about 6 p.m., according to the news release.

Matthew is autistic, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Search and Rescue Team are looking for Matthew in the area of the summer camp.

Anyone with information on the missing boy is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.