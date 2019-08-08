South Carolina

Search underway for autistic boy missing from YMCA camp, South Carolina cops say

Matthew Yarborough, 10, was reported missing from summer camp.
A search is underway for a South Carolina boy who was reported missing from his summer camp, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Rescuers are looking for 10-year-old Matthew Yarborough, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The boy was attending YMCA Camp Greenville, and law enforcement was informed he was missing at about 6 p.m., according to the news release.

Matthew is autistic, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Search and Rescue Team are looking for Matthew in the area of the summer camp.

Anyone with information on the missing boy is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.

By

Noah Feit
Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.
