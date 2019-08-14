Fake ICE poster in SC tells immigrants they can’t stop agents from entering homes

If you’re an immigrant facing deportation, here’s what you can do If you know an immigrant facing deportation or you are one, you have rights. Here's what you can do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you know an immigrant facing deportation or you are one, you have rights. Here's what you can do.

A fake flyer found in South Carolina says the city of North Charleston is allowing federal immigration agents to search residents’ homes without a warrant.

If ICE officials knock on your door, the poster says, “you have no right to say no.”

The flyer, which makes false claims and is written in English and Spanish, features what appears to be a seal from the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement. It also appeared to be signed at the bottom by someone claiming to be a “special agent” with ICE.

North Charleston police were “made aware” Tuesday of the flyer, which was posted along a street, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

“NCPD is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to find out who is responsible for its posting,” the sheriff’s office said.

Occam Immigration, am immigration law firm in North Charleston, posted a picture of the flyer on its Facebook page, along with a warning.

“Beware, anyone posting or handing you this notice is likely attempting to impersonate ICE agents to gain entry to your home to steal from or hurt you,” the post said. “If you see anyone posting or handing you this notice, report them to police immediately.”

The information in the flyer is incorrect: ICE agents are not allowed to enter someone’s home or workplace without a valid search warrant.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association has information available about what to do in the case of ICE workplace raids, home visits and stops in public.