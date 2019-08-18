Three cars run over woman walking on SC highway at night, highway patrol says

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

A woman was killed late Saturday night when she was hit by three cars while walking on a highway, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The series of collisions happened just before 11 p.m. on a stretch of US-29 that runs through Anderson County, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

Before the crash, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said the woman got out of a vehicle that then drove off, WYFF reported.

She was walking in a southbound lane when she was run over by three cars, Miller said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The pedestrian was struck by a 1999 Honda, then a 2007 Chevrolet and then a 2011 Honda, according to highway patrol.

All of the sedan drivers were wearing seat belts, and none of the occupants of the three cars were injured, Miller said.

Shore said the woman died at the scene of the crashes after suffering “multiple traumatic injuries,” WHNS reported.

The woman’s identity will be made public once the coroner’s office has notified her family.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available.

The collisions remain under investigation by highway patrol and the coroner’s office.

SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.