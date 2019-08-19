Teenage sister, brother killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer, SC coroner says

South Carolina siblings Kylie and Gabe Hales were killed in a car crash. GoFundMe Screen grab

A teenage sister and brother were killed in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The Ridgeville siblings were identified by the Berkeley County Coroner Monday, three days after the collision, WCSC reported.

The coroner’s office said Kylie Marie Hales, 16, and Gabriel “Gabe” Brian Hales, 14, were killed in the wreck, according to the TV station.

Kylie, less than a month away from her 17th birthday, was a student at Cane Bay High School where she was a rising junior, according to an obituary for her and her brother.

Gabe was about to start his freshman year at Woodland High School in Dorchester, the obituary said.

Both were killed instantly in the crash that occurred as Kylie was heading home from a day of high school orientation, according to an online fundraiser set up to help their family pay for funeral expenses.

We are saddened to acknowledge the passing of two of our Wolverine family, Kylie and Gabe Hales. We, the Wolverine family, extend condolences to Kylie and Gabe’s family and friends. Please expect a statement from our principal soon. We are #kylieandgabestrong #woodlandstrong pic.twitter.com/LYd3siANnF — Woodland HS Wolverines (@WoodlandHighSC) August 18, 2019 Prayers for this family

Please help if you can https://t.co/sAVgsqqHEL — melissa eadie (@melissaeadie2) August 18, 2019 Our hearts continue to go out to the family and friends of Kylie and Gabe.



This Wednesday at Cypress UMC the family will have the viewing from 6-8 pm.



We invite you to the service the next morning at... https://t.co/JTrZbSAjaU — Daniel R. Griswold (@dannonhill) August 19, 2019

“We are saddened to acknowledge the passing of two of our Wolverine family, Kylie and Gabe Hales,” said a post sharing condolences on Woodland High School’s Twitter feed, that included the hashtags #kylieandgabestrong #woodlandstrong.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16 on US-176 in Berkeley County, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The Hales were heading west on the highway when their 2006 Dodge Stratus crossed the center line and ran into an eastbound Freightliner 18-wheel truck, Southern said. The sedan then caught fire.

The teens were wearing seat belts, but died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to highway patrol.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Southern said.

The area where the wreck occurred was closed down for hours, WCBD reported.

The collision remains under investigation by highway patrol and the coroner’s office, but funeral arrangements have been made for the teens whose father, Charles Albert Hales III, died in 2007 at the age of 32, according to his obituary.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Ridgeville’s Cypress United Methodist Church, with burial to follow, according to the siblings’ obituary.

Kylie is remembered as someone who “loved hanging out with friends and going to the lake,” while Gabe was known as an avid fan of fishing, Fortnite and basketball, the obituary said.

They are survived by their mother and sister in Ridgeville, in addition to a brother in Jacksonville, North Carolina, per the obituary.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $23,000 in a day, with the organizer saying excess funds will be given to the family for counseling among other needs.

