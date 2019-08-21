Wind comes ‘out of nowhere’ and blows away waitress, restaurant cook, SC manager says

Three things to know for a power outage Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Winter storms can cause a power outage at anytime. Be prepared and safe with these three following tips.

Fast-moving wind barreled into a South Carolina college town, tossing two restaurant workers into the air, a supervisor says.

“It came out of nowhere,” said Candice Bell, general manager of The Esso Club, a restaurant less than 1 mile from Clemson University.

She says the gust blew a waitress onto a patio and lifted a cook toward the roof on Monday.

“It took a second to register, but then I’m, like, 20 feet in the air,” says worker Samuel Foster, who got stitches after he was pushed into the restaurant’s gutter, according to WYFF.

The waitress was also hurt, Bell says.

The strong wind came as the restaurant prepared to host hundreds of people at an event, according to the manager.

“We had taken every precaution you can take, and it was just not enough,” Bell told McClatchy news group.

Foster says employees tried to secure an outdoor event tent just as the storm hit, WYFF reports.

Video shared with the station appears to show the temporary shelter lift off the ground and crash into tables as people go airborne.

“All our stuff is getting blown away, and I’m trying to save all the work we put into it,” Foster told WYFF.

The storm on Monday left a path of damage in nearby towns, toppling tree branches and knocking out power for more than 1,000 customers, WHNS reports.

An outage even affected The Esso Club, which didn’t end up hosting Monday’s event, Bell says.